In my last article, I outlined 5 reasons why you SHOULD switch to Linux. You can check out that article here if you’re interested! In this article, we will discuss 5 reasons why you should NOT switch to Linux. This article is primarily for individuals that are considering a switch from Windows to Linux. Consider these 5 points before deciding if Linux is right for you!

1. You Want to Play Games!

While it is possible to play some games on Linux, it is a much greater hassle when compared to Windows. The reality of the situation is that Linux is not developed enough or supported enough by major game developers to have native accessibility. By this I mean that most PC games are developed for Windows and therefore are only able to run properly on Windows operating systems. This is the same reason why macOS is notorious for being unable to play games. Although there have been some positive changes in the gaming realm on Linux such as Steam supporting gaming on Linux, it’s still nowhere near full compatibility. Even though Steam supports Linux, only a select few titles are available on Linux (although this list continues to grow). Outside of Steam it gets even worse for gaming on Linux. Popular games like Call of Duty: Warzone and other Battle Net games are unplayable on Linux (except through the use of a virtual machine). Although you can find your way around getting most newer games on Linux, it is a real headache and takes some tinkering compared to the almost one-click install of Windows and it’s several game clients like Steam, Battle Net, Epic Game Store, and Origin. On top of the hassle of setting up and installing games on Linux, games generally run slightly worse on Linux compared to the native Windows because of the necessary technical language translations and other background processes required to get these Windows games to run on Linux. If you’re a serious gamer that plays multiple games across multiple platforms, particularly new releases, you should NOT switch to Linux!

2. You Require Specific Apps and App Functions!

While there are many alternative apps available for Linux such as Libre Office, GNU Image Manipulation Program, and Kdenlive, there are some apps that just aren’t available for Linux. If you’re a big fan of Microsoft Office Suite or Adobe Creative Suite, you can try and the alternative Linux app, but if you can’t get used to it and prefer your original software then you should probably not switch to Linux. This is especially true if you need to use one of these programs for work. It also may be the case that the desired program is available for Linux but doesn’t have the same level of support or features as the Windows and macOS version. One particular program I’ve experienced problems with is Microsoft Teams. With the pandemic and a lot of people working from home, Microsoft has released a Linux version of their Zoom-like workplace communication app, Microsoft Teams. However the Linux app is lacking critical features that are present in the Windows 10 version like virtual backgrounds (blurred backgrounds), pop-out chats, hand signals, and other in-call features. These are crucial features that I use on a daily basis and working without them is very bothersome. Although there are a lot of alternative apps, if you can’t see yourself adapting to the alternatives or need specific programs for work then you should NOT switch to Linux.

3. You are NOT Willing to Troubleshoot

Although many of the most popular Linux distributions are very polished and extremely stable, there are others that may encounter bugs or glitches that need troubleshooting to continue working. Even on the most stable distributions, you may experience some technical issues that require troubleshooting. Depending on the distribution, there are many places online to find help, but you’ll never get the same level of support on Linux as you would on Windows. Since most of the computers in the world run Windows operating systems, it’s definitely easier to find help with Windows troubleshooting than Linux. If you’re not willing or able to tinker and fix occasional problems then it might be best to stick to Windows where there is much more help available online and in person through repair shops and Microsoft customer service.

4. Your Peripherals May Not Work

Just like video games, many peripherals (and their accompanying software) were made primarily for Windows computers. Depending on the peripherals, they may not work as intended on Linux. This is mostly due to the device drivers and software not being available on Linux. However, there are some instances where an independent developer has created an open-source driver for your peripheral so it will be functional on Linux. It all depends on your distribution and your specific peripheral. If you are still thinking about switching to Linux, I’d recommend researching your specific peripheral online to see if other people had any problems with they switched to Linux.

One example from my experience is that some Logitech mice lose partial functionality on Linux. On Windows, you can download the Logitech software to control the speed of the mouse cursor and adjust the RGB lighting, however on Linux, this software doesn’t exist. The mouse will still work on Linux, but you cannot change any of the speed controls or lighting. The same applies to some keyboard software. Also, there are major problems with Nvidia graphics cards on Linux and It can be incredibly frustrating to get Nvidia graphic drivers working properly.

While this problem is mostly found in desktop computers, there are also problems with some laptop compatibility. Wifi Cards in particular have caused a lot of problems for people when switching to Linux because some drivers are not available. In my experience, touchscreens also tend to not have full functionality on Linux compared to Windows 10 which has a built in tablet mode. If you don’t use any peripherals and use a laptop it shouldn’t be much of a problem but if you have a desktop with several peripherals it might be best to stick with Windows, or at least test out them on a live-USB of Linux before fully committing.

5. Linux Can be Difficult for Non-Tech People

If you’re someone who doesn’t understand technology very well or someone who only knows Windows or macOS and has no interest in learning a new technology, then you should NOT switch to Linux. While many Linux distributions are polished and user friendly and Linux as a whole is fairly easy to learn, if you simply have no time to learn or tinker and just want to turn on your computer and go, then Windows or macOS are definitely better suited for you.

Conclusion

These are my 5 reasons why you should NOT switch to Linux. Linux is definitely a great operating system that has it’s benefits, but as of now, it is not optimized for an easy gaming experience. If you’re really into Linux but still want to play games, you can always try dual-booting Windows and Linux on the same computer!